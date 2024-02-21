Naples, sinkhole in the street swallows two cars: minor injuries and over 20 families evacuated. Video

We are in Naples Tragedy came close to dawn: in the Vomero district two cars, one parked and another in transit were swallowed up by a sinkhole that opened in the San Martino area. The chasm it opened around five this morning. Rescue services immediately arrived on site, with local police, firefighters, 118 and civil protection. According to initial reports only minor injuries and a big scare for the passengers of the vehicle in transit, who managed to get out of the car independently. The area has been cordoned off. About twenty families evacuated.



WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE COLLAPSE IN NAPLES

After having evacuated the twenty families from a nearby building, operations to secure the area are currently underway, in collaboration with technical personnel from the municipality of Naples.

From the first checks it would seem the sewer collapsed and the water supply pipe was broken which was closed, the water supply was therefore interrupted in the San Martino area and from Piazza Vanvitelli upwards. The eviction of the building in via Morghen near the sinkhole is expected. In via Kerbaker, below the site of the collapse, there was a copious leakage of water from some terraces and some apartments were flooded. Even in via Solimena, where the collapse of a water main had recently been recorded, there is copious water leakage.