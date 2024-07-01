“Glycemic control is the basis with which we treat people with diabetes. Today we have the possibility of monitoring blood sugar levels throughout the day, especially glycemic excursions which are those that can determine the vascular damage that is the basis of cardiovascular disease”. This was stated by Nicola Napoli, president of Sid Lazio, during the conference presenting the prescription guidelines for glycemic monitoring devices
