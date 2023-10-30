“Mary of Hungary is the symbol of the historical ties between Italy and Hungary and a model of ruler attentive to the culture and well-being of the people. She contributed to making Naples one of the main centers of irradiation of the culture of her time and her vision inspires us still today”. This was declared by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, speaking this evening in Naples at the commemoration of the 700th anniversary of the death of Queen Mary of Hungary, consort of King Charles II of Anjou, buried in the Church of Santa Maria Donnaregina Vecchia , in Naples.

For the anniversary, the Diocesan Museum of Naples and the Hungarian Academy in Rome organized a day of studies on the historical figure of the queen, which ended with a concert of medieval music by the Hungarian choir Sant’Efrem, in the presence of the Minister Sangiuliano and his Hungarian counterpart, Janos Csak. Patron and supporter of pious works, Mary of Hungary was the architect of the reconstruction of the Donnaregina Complex after the devastating earthquake of 1293, an operation for which she called together the best workers of the time. Spiritually linked to the monastery, she spent long periods there while alive and arranged for her to be buried there upon her death.

Before participating in the commemoration in Naples, Ministers Sangiuliano and Csak had a cordial conversation in Rome, at the Collegio Romano. Remembering the many historical and social ties between the two Nations, they discussed common initiatives to enhance this common heritage and develop bilateral cultural cooperation and within the European Union