Naples: dissolved blood in ampoules, San Gennaro miracle again

Even the 'secular miracle' of December occurred. At 10.36 in Naples, the blood of San Gennaro was presented dissolved in the ampoules that preserve it at the end of the celebration in the cathedral.

Long applause from the faithful who had gathered since this morning in the chapel which houses the relics of the city's patron saint.

This miracle is the third of the year and recalls the saint's intervention to stop the lava from Vesuvius in 1631.

