“With that archaic name, Catello, devoted to the holy bishop of Castellammare, with that manicured grizzled beard and the slightly high hair on his temples, not very current, with the parallel activity of writer (in Italy, a magistrate, who does not write books, it is as if he resigned himself to series B) Maresca, 49, is yet another replica of the media icon of the salvific judge. A particularly nefarious icon, especially in Southern Italy, already seen with Emiliano, with Ingroia and with de Magistris, right in Naples ”.

This article, far from laudatory, written by Maurizio Crippa, in “Il Foglio”, has contributed, together with heated local controversies, to bring down the prices of the descent into the field as an independent candidate, but supported by the center-right – to Mayor of Naples of the former Attorney of the DDA.

A member of the Forces explained yesterday: “To say, as Maresca said, that he doesn’t give a damn about the parties and then find himself, in the front rows, in Ponticelli, the ex-deputy from Missino, condemned, Massimo Abbatangelo, is not the best. “. The national leaders of the center-right parties will discuss the “Naples case” today in Rome.

Salvini continues to support Maresca, on which the frost of FI and FDI fell. The alternatives to the bearded magistrate, who resembles Ingroia, are Sergio Rastrelli, a lawyer, formerly of Missino like his late father, Don Antonio, former Governor, honest, of Campania, and Gabriella Fabbrocini, full professor of Venereal and Skin Diseases, at Frederick II.

Maresca, already placed on leave by the CSM, has not convinced many fellow citizens and observers so far. They believe him to be a representative of the epic-police model, the man of order, who would go down in politics, after the flop, at Palazzo S. Giacomo, of another former magistrate, Gigino de Magistris, 54 years old. And they point out to the leaders of the center-right: asking for the separation of careers in the judiciary is a good idea. But, for consistency, politics and the judiciary should also be kept separate. Each in its own sphere, as in a liberal country….