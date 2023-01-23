Naples, road closed for years: ambulance gets stuck and the patient dies

In Capodimonte (Naples) a 67-year-old man died after family members had called for help. The ambulance, in fact, having arrived near the man’s house, found a road closed by a low wall. The doctors continued on foot, but the 67-year-old was already dead when they arrived.

“The family will file a complaint – says Carlo Restaino, councilor of Europa Verde at the III Municipality – For months, residents have been reporting that the closure of via Morisani, inaccessible for three years, makes many homes unreachable. Even the ambulances arriving from the San Gennaro hospital are forced to stop in front of the wall in via Morisani “. He brings it back Republic.

Via Morisani has been closed for years. And it has been waiting to be reopened for years. According to Emilio Borrelli, deputy of the Verdi-Left Alliance, it would be necessary to understand why the ambulances do not have updated maps of the city’s streets.

“We have decided to send a note to the Municipality to check if the closure has been communicated to the ASL, given that the ambulances continue to pass through there. It is unacceptable, however, that it takes years to restore the viability of the roads. We intervene as soon as possible ”concludes the parliamentarian, quoted by Republic.

The director of the 118 operations center, Giuseppe Galano, instead explained that the time taken by the doctors to reach the home was 3-4 minutes. Therefore, he rules out that the 67-year-old’s death is related to the road closure.