The fans of Napoli are more excited than ever. Not only do they have a chance to regain the Serie A title, which they haven’t achieved in 33 years, but they are also in the Champions League quarter-finals, with very good possibilities to continue advancing.

Naples continues its unstoppable path towards the third ‘Scudetto’ in its history after beating Torino 4-0 (11th), this Sunday in the 27th round of Serie A.

The goals for Napoli were scored by Nigerian Victor Osimhen (9 and 51), Georgian Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (35, from a penalty) and Frenchman Tanguy Ndombelé (68).

Napoli remains firm in first place in Serie A. Photo: Alessandro diMarco. efe

In Naples they do not forget Diego Maradona

In the midst of this great moment for Naples, their fans do not forget the idol who led them to the top of the Italian league and also to win an international tournament, the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona.

The star, who died on November 25, 2020, is a cult object in that southern Italian city and tributes to him are daily bread. But that does not mean that the excitement continues to rise.

This weekend, with the madness for the away victory that confirmed the lead, a new mural with the image of Maradona was revealed, with a noisy celebration of the Neapolitan fans.

In Napoli dreams and hopes of the Scudetto are lived and also of feat in the Champions League. In between there is time to inaugurate a new mural by Diego Armando Maradona, with The Hand of God in the background ❤️🇦🇷 📹 IG/ Il Meridiano Newspic.twitter.com/dGn2Z3nmKK — VarskySports (@VarskySports) March 20, 2023

In the image you can see the ’10’ in his time as a club player, with whom he won two Serie A titles (1986-87 and 1989-90), an Italian Cup (1986-87), a Uefa Cup (1988-89) and an Italian Super Cup (1990).

Amid flags and lots of gunpowder, the celebration was enlivened by ‘La mano de Dios’, the iconic song that the Argentine Rodrigo composed for Maradona in 2000 and in which he expressed his support not only for the joys of his career, but in his fight against drugs.

