Gaetano Scutellaro, the 57-year-old tobacconist accused of having stolen a winning scratch card worth 500 thousand euros from a 69-year-old tobacconist in via Materdei in Naples, will go to trial. There first appraisal carried out on the man who had tried to escape first on a moped and then trying to take a flight to the Canaries, he had defined him as incapable of understanding and wanting and therefore not processable. However, the judge for the preliminary hearing requested one second psychiatric evaluation which led to opposite conclusions; man is capable of understanding and willing and for this he will therefore be judged by the competent court.

The fact dates back to last September 3 when an elderly woman went to the bookshop in via Materdei buying the Scratch and Win which turned out to be a winner. The woman went back to the tobacconist’s to ask for confirmation of the win but the man took possession of the winning ticket and ran away on a scooter, losing track before being tracked down at Fiumicino airport where he was trying to catch a plane to Fuerteventura, after having “secured” the ticket in a credit institution.

The recovery of the coupon and the identification of the man had been made possible by the contribution of the Customs and Monopolies Agency as underlined by the general manager Marcello Minenna: “The computer systems we developed worked perfectly. We knew what the coupon was thanks to the fact that the tobacconist’s husband, the license holder, used his cell phone to check the lucky coupon. Once back on his cell phone, he was tracked down in Fiumicino thanks to the collaboration with the Carabinieri and the Border Police “.

The disbursement of the prize was initially blocked for security reasons but a few weeks later it was released from the Naples prosecutor’s office. Once back in the possession of the Monopolies, the ticket was validated as a winner and the director of the Games of the Customs and Monopoly Agency Stefano Saracchi took care of the bureaucratic procedure, who officially handed the ticket to the lady for the collection of the winnings.