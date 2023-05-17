Naples, another psychiatrist attacked by a patient. Near tragedy

Tragedy touched last night at Napleswhen one psychiatrist was threatened with a gun by a patient. A very serious episode of violence which took place at 7.30 pm at the Secondigliano Mental Health Center, while the doctor was in the company of a nurse. Episode that cannot fail to bring to mind the recent crime of the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani, attacked by a patient and died after hours of agony.



In this case both managed to escape upstairs and ask for help. The intervention of the State Police was ready to secure the situation. The health workers of the ASL Napoli 1 Centro asked for the patient to be detained, but the patient then proceeded to hospitalization – as the patient had psychopathological problems.

“Our doctor, again in shock, but with a great spirit of service – says the General Manager Ciro Verdoliva – accompanied the patient by ambulance to the sea hospital. A commendable behavior which, once again, says a lot about the professionalism and human quality of our staff”. Even during transport, however, the patient held harassing attitudes towards the psychiatrist, to then be visited and hospitalized in the psychiatric diagnosis and treatment department of the PO San Giovanni Bosco for further psychodiagnostic study.

The directors of the Mental Health Units of Naples – together with the Director of the Mental Health Department – will meet at the Secondigliano Mental Health Center to express support for their colleague and take stock of the situation. “We have made a criminal lawyer available to our doctor to file a biased complaint and we are ready to appear as a civil party in any trial”, concludes Verdoliva.

