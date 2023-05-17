Naples, psychiatrist threatened with a gun by a patient: “I was luckier than Barbara Capovani”

“I think it is natural to have thought about what happened recently in Pisa, with the murder of my colleague Barbara Capovani. Well, I was luckier than her.” This was stated by the psychiatrist Daniela Sorrentino, threatened with a pistol three weeks after the tragic murder of her colleague from Pisa. The incident took place yesterday evening at 7.30 pm at the Secondigliano Mental Health Center, where Sorrentino has been working for 20 years.

“We were here working in the archives, suddenly he came in, he was armed, he was holding a pistol. First he put it on the table, then he loaded it and has it pointed at me. She had already announced it the day before her, to a colleague: ‘I’ll come tomorrow and I’ll kill her’ ”, the 50-year-old doctor told Corriere del Mezzogiorno. “There were five of us in the garrison, at that moment I was on the phone with the head nurse and I immediately told her to call the police. Then he fired a shot. Only then did we realize that the gun was a dog repellent. But we didn’t know it, we didn’t understand it, and we experienced moments of terror”.

He was disarmed by a nurse who threw himself on him. “I don’t know why he was angry with me, he was probably under the influence of drugs, he didn’t realize what he was doing,” said Sorrentino.

After the police arrived, it was decided to hospitalize the man instead of arresting him. Sorrentino herself accompanied him by ambulance to the Ospedale del Mare together with a nurse. During the transport, you declared the ASL Napoli1, “the patient had attitudes” that were not appropriate towards the psychiatrist. “He performed obscene acts in front of me and the nurse who was with us, it was horrible,” the doctor told Corriere. A violence that could have been avoided if the man had been stopped by the police, according to the ASL Napoli 1 Centro. “We believe it was a wrong choice because at that moment the patient was responsible for a crime, he threatened our staff. He needs greater collaboration in the management of these situations ”, said Luisa Russo, head of the mental health department of the ASL Napoli 1 Centro.