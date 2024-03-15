Gaza/ Protests at the University of Naples. The students accuse Molinari (“Zionist”) and the debate with the director of “La Repubblica” is skipped

About forty students today prevented a debate on 'The role of culture in the context of a Mediterranean' which was scheduled in Naples at the Federico II university with the director of Repubblica, Maurizio Molinari. In fact, there have been in the Faculty of Engineering in Fuorigrotta tensions between students and police forces. The object of the dispute is Israel's relations with Italian universities.



There were also pushes between plainclothes officers and demonstrators. A banner was also put up that read “Zionists out of universities”. “How can the director of Repubblica and the rector (Matteo) Lorito talk about the Mediterranean while a genocide is taking place in the heart of it? Above all, how is it possible to invite the director of one of the openly Zionist Italian newspapers into this situation “We demand the termination of any relationship between our universities and Israel”, claims a note from the protesters. About forty protesting young people entered the headquarters of the Faculty of Engineering in Piazzale Tecchio, where the event was scheduled, while the room was already full of students who wanted to participate in the meeting. The protesters stopped in front of the glass door of the Aula Magna, shouting slogans into a megaphone.

According to what we learn from university sources, the decision to cancel the meeting was made for security reasons.

🚨Maurizio Molinari, director of Repubblica, contested at the Federico II University of Naples: the debate is skipped. He reports it first @ciropellegrino. A student group from the engineering center published a flyer accusing Molinari of «Zionist propaganda and… pic.twitter.com/Z2BFI9pekg — Paolo Mossetti (@paolomossetti) March 15, 2024

The Head of State also intervened in the case and telephoned the director of La Repubblica, expressing solidarity with him. “The president added that what needs to be banned from universities is intolerance, because anyone who claims to impose their ideas and prevents those who think differently from expressing them is incompatible with the university.“, reads the statement.

“Preventing the director of Repubblica Maurizio Molinari from speaking at the university is technically speaking a fascist gesture. This is what Pasolini called the fascism of anti-fascists. Using the argument of defining Repubblica as a Zionist newspaper is squalid.” The leader of Italia viva wrote it on Matteo Renzi. “Universities – underlines Renzi – must be places of dialogue, not spaces for building a single ideological and violent thought. Because those who prevent others from speaking use violence, not culture. Solidarity with Maurizio Molinari”.

“Full solidarity with the director of the newspaper 'la Repubblica', Maurizio Molinari. It is serious to prevent freedom of expression and it is even more serious that this happened in a university, a place for discussion and exchange of ideas and opinions. I express my firm condemnation for what happened.” Thus the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.