Prof died under a train. Exhumed body, not voluntary gesture

There dead teacher throwing himself under a train at the station Marcianise in the province of Caserta, she would not have committed suicide. This is the important news that emerged from the investigation into the extreme act of the woman last May 5th. The 55-year-old – reads the newspaper – according to the reconstruction made by the investigatorsit would have been induced from someone to launch. Her husband, Luigi, 68, and her children, Tommaso and Katia, aged 30 and 28, claim that the victim “she would never have committed suicide“. Assuming very different scenarios. Hence the decision of the prosecutor to investigate in an alternative context to that of the voluntary choice to kill himself. The prosecutor then ordered the phone seizure cell phone and the exhumation of the body to carry out more in-depth autopsy exams.

Meanwhile, the investigators – continues the newspaper – verify chat And last calls on the victim’s phone. The fact is that the teacher – according to witnesses – “she looked confused“, so much that cross dangerously i tracks for well twice in a few moments: the first time the screams of the people present on the quay led her to come back; the second time the same people couldn’t stop her, like that Raffaella it was overwhelmed from train dying instantly. Terrible scene that would have been shot, as well as by the station security cameras, also with mobile phone of a young man suspicious of “Abnormal behavior»Of the woman: images, now being examined by the Polfer di Marcianise, which could reveal interesting details.

