Naples, a homeless man attacks a traffic policeman with a crowbar and the officer shoots him seven times

Moments of panic this morning, May 23, in the center of Naples. A traffic policeman was struck and wounded in the head with an iron bar by a homeless of African origin who stood in the portico in front of the Cathedralin an attempt to get it to move. The agent, in turn, reacted by blowing up at least seven shots firedinjuring the homeless man in the leg.

This first reconstruction was made by the state police, which were entrusted with the investigation, after intervening to block a attempted lynching of the homeless. Among the numerous passers-by, in fact, someone tried to hit him kickingwhile some women applauded the intervention.

On the contrary, however, the crowd attempted to lend first aid to the injured policeman, bleeding and with a swollen face from the blows suffered. Due to his injuries, the municipal agent was transported to the Ospedale del Mare, while the clochard to Vecchio Pellegrini. No one’s life is in danger, according to reports from the Naples Police Headquarters. Today’s operation was conducted as part of the activities of the Thesm nucleusProtection of social emergencies and minors, which involves social workers as well as municipal agents.

