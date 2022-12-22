Naples, park in the center and spend a fortune: 84 euros for 7 hours

Parking in Naples has become very expensive. In the historic centre, in particular, you pay 12 euros per hour. Whether you leave your car for one, two or seven hours.

Rates are through the roof, especially during this time. Against all odds. The uncovered “salad” was made the other day by a Neapolitan professional, at the end of a ceremony she could not miss.

For the lady, Daniela S., 48, owner of a small company and resident outside the city, it was impossible to get to the city center by public transport. She was invited to a wedding of friends, who got married in the Basilica of Santa Chiara, she entered the “Partenope Parkingcar” garage in Calata Trinità Maggiore. She parked her Audi A6 there just before 4pm and returned to pick it up a few minutes after 10pm on Saturday 17 December. The knee-shaking price, complete with a receipt, is 84 euros. The 7 hours have already started, so nothing to do: the time allowed between one hour and the next is only four minutes.

The story was told by Republic: “I was amazed because I’ve always traveled for work, I travel a lot with my car. And in no city have I ever found these prices. Not even in the most elegant metropolis in Europe, neither in Rome nor in Milan. Where, moreover, it has never happened to me, which happened the other evening in Trinità Maggiore, to wait for more than fifteen minutes for my car to be brought back, evidently moved to another space or another area of ​​the city”.

An exorbitant figure regardless of the model of the lady’s car: “But with the same car, in Milan, for example, even on superholidays, when you start from a high hourly rate, you never go over 36 or 40 euros as the maximum limit foreseen for the 24 hours”.

The facts confirm. At the Moscova-Brera car park, for example, in the most elegant area of ​​the Lombard capital, the rates for luxury cars range from a basic 5-7 euros per hour up to a maximum of 45 euros for 24 hours. As verified by Republic.

“The absurd thing is that if a garage decides to apply a rate of 12 euros per hour, then it should at least be ready to take all the credit cards in the world: instead I had American Express and it wasn’t accepted. If I decide to raise the prices in this way, then I can’t make the user wait more than a quarter of an hour to recover the car. And then I believe that the first rule of a capital of culture and hospitality is to equate what you ask with what you offer. This is called living up to international tourism,” concluded the lady.