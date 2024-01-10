Naples, Osimhen against the Kvaratskhelia agent: “You are human waste”

“Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a human waste and a disgrace. I am embarrassed by your way of thinking, Idiot! Keep my name out of your mouth.” Viktor Osimhen he published an Instagram story on his personal profile harshly attacking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent.





“Osimhen will go to play in Saudi Arabia in the summer”, the words of Kvaratskhelia's agent which infuriated the Napoli striker

The statement from Napoli's Nigerian striker comes after the words of Kvara's agent to his compatriot Tsotne Klinkladze for Sport1 Georgia. “Osimhen has signed a new contract, but do you really think he will play for Napoli for his entire career? I'm saying it now, he will go to play in Saudi Arabia in the summer.”

“Napoli increased Osimhen's contract, but Khvicha would not accept a transfer to Saudi not even if they offered him a billion euros – the words of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent – He would probably agree to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City. Khvicha has different wills and goals: she wants to be successful, and she is already achieving it.”

