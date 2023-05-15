Napoli on Samardzic and Pafundi of Udinese

Lazar Samardzic is one of the first goals for the new one Naples champion of Italy. However, the 21-year-old midfielder for Napoli and the Serbian national team (a player with a great vision of the game: he can be a playmaker in front of the defense or an attacking midfielder behind the forwards) is not the only jewel of the Friulian club that the club from Aurelio De Laurentiis: the 17-year-old is also marked in the Neapolitan notebook Simone Pafundi, who the blue coach called up to the national team a few months ago (when he was still sixteen), an attacking midfielder-second striker (inspired by Totò Di Natale) of Neapolitan origins. His arrival would be an extraordinary prospect for Napoli.

Napoli-Osimhen, indecent offer: Manchester United-Psg on pole

Victor Osimhen half of Europe likes it, the one that has a lot of money to put on the market. The Manchester United has been courting the player for some time, on Sunday in Monza (which saw Napoli, the Italian champions, lose 2-0), observers from the Chelsea in the stands. The Psg put the Nigerian striker in his sights ahead of the summer revolution (Messi-Neymar on the starting foot). Among other things, we must not forget the excellent relations between Dand Laurentiis and Al-Khelaifi (in the past the sales of Cavani, Lavezzi and Fabian Ruiz with direction Paris). At the window then the rich and ambitious Newcastle who dreams of entering the Champions League.

Napoli-Osimhen, Jonathan David if the Nigerian striker leaves. Kim to Manchester

The Campania club wants to keep Osimhen, but faced with an indecent proposal (around 150 million) it won’t be easy to resist. That’s why Napoli is ready to evaluate every scenario (let’s also take into account that the contract runs for 2025: transfer or renewal so as not to arrive next summer one year after the deadline) in the event of a farewell by the Nigerian striker, the club champion of Italy will go to the Canadian striker born in 2000 Jonathan David (who inherited Viktor’s legacy at Lille) protagonist with 23 goals in 37 seasonal games and valued at 40 and 50 million euros (Bayern Munich also likes him a lot). Then there is the Korean defender at the start Kim which has a release clause of around 45 million and the Manchester United ready to take him to the Premier League.

FOLLOWS – Koopmeiners, details on Spalletti’s new contract, the Giuntoli heir and…

Subscribe to the newsletter

