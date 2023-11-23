‘Hole’ gang in Naples, 9 precautionary measures

Among their ‘hits’ also a theft of almost 200,000 euros in a shop and the theft of ancient book objects from a former hospital. There are 9 people who are the recipients of a precautionary custody order (5 measures in prison and 4 under house arrest), signed by the investigating judge of Naples and carried out by the carabinieri.

With five other suspects on the loosethose arrested are accused, for various reasons, of criminal association aimed at committing crimes against property, and, in particular, of thefts perpetrated with the so-called ‘hole technique’. The group reached the shop or bank to be robbed, going through the sewers and piercing a wall.

The investigation by the Carabinieri’s military covers the period March to July 2022 and identified modus operandi, roles and tasks of the organization’s members. Starting from the choice of the objective, identified on the basis of repeated inspections to verify its accessibility from the underground and sewerage networks, a prolonged excavation phase began, the operations of which lasted up to two months, before the executive phase.

Naples, gang of holes: walkie-talkies and torches seized

The gang members communicated with each other via walkie-talkie devices and monitored the area of ​​operation by pretending to walk the dogs. The criminal group carried out the theft against a well-known clothing shop in Via Chiaia, during which the thieves, after having entered the network of sewage underground services through an iron grate in a condominium located in the historic center of Naples and having carried out a prolonged excavation activity in the urban subsoil, they took possession of high fashion shoes and clothing, with a total value of 173,000 euros.

The stolen property was then recovered and returned to its rightful owner. The suspects are also attributed to the theft committed inside the former Gesù e Maria hospital complex, from where several objects of historical-cultural interest were taken away, including a statue, relics and ancient texts.

In the searches concurrent with the notification of the measures, 4 walkie talkies, equipped with earphones, around twenty head torches were seized from the home of one of the arrested personsprobably used in excavation activities, a frequency jammer, around thirty mobile phones and various video cameras.

