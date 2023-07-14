Thirty years have passed since the death of the great director Federico Fellini (La Dolce Vita, La Strada, Amarcord) but his stories continue to excite and inspire even today.

Precisely the desire to pay homage to the master of Italian cinema led to the creation of the project we want to tell you about: lo Study Orangein collaboration with the writer Jean-David Moran and the illustrator Ste Tirassoturned one of his stories into a graphic novel.

The product name is “Naples-New York”, taking the name from the original reference text, and will tell an unforgettable adventure of two very young friends fleeing the war: direction? Beautiful New York, an oasis of peace far from the bombings that devastate Naples.

The publication will have an international prominence and it will happen during 2024: Moran wanted to make a special statement regarding the settings that will be told in the graphic novel:

“The story comes to life between two cities: New York, which I know very well, and Naples, which I have yet to discover but which I plan to visit to fully immerse myself in its spirit, in order to be able to convey all the sensations learned in the fabric of my screenplay.”

As if that weren’t enough, the famous production house Film Park (The best offer) is at work on an on-screen adaptation of Fellini’s story: the Oscar winner Gabriele Salvatores will be directed and, in the cast, the name of the Italian actor Pier Francesco Favino stands out.