A woman killed her son by throwing him overboard because, according to what we read on Google, he was autistic and did not want him to become like her schizophrenic mother

He often moved his hands, waved them in front of his face. Then he had “a delay in learning. So I searched and understood that attitude it could be autism“And she didn’t want to suffer again, as she herself explains, the woman she has killed his son by throwing him into the sea in Torre del Greco (Naples).

He does so to the investigating judge who has validated the arrest ordered by the Torre Annunziata prosecutor for voluntary homicide. “I noticed a certain in Francesco speech delay and more generally learning problems, used to do repeated movements with the hands waving them in front of the face and in particular waving the fingers.

And then by consulting the Google search engine I began to trace this motion of his to do a a form of autism and I feared that my son lived as much as my mother, who suffers from schizophrenic disorders since he was young, “he said in his own interrogation lasted more than two hours to the magistrate.

A crime that has matured into one difficult family situation, with relations between husband and wife deteriorated for some time and one very complicated economic situation. “We sleep in separate rooms and we don’t care about the children,” explained the woman, recalling that there were times when he “hated” the child. But for the investigating judge the woman “is prone to lies, to shrewdness as well as when she was rescued at sea, inventing the story of the robbery “.