Naples, mother and daughter give birth 48 hours apart

At Cardarelli in Naples, a mother and daughter gave birth to two newborns within hours of each other. The two women shared all the moments of the pregnancy, up to the hours of labor.

The first to give birth was Mara Barone, the 35-year-old mother, who also became a grandmother soon after. Her daughter, Paola, who was only 15 years old, gave birth to Giovanni, 3 kilos and 4oo grams. Mara, on the other hand, gave birth to her second daughter, Futura, 3 kilos and 850 grams.

In the building where they live, in Melito (Naples), also lives Mara’s mother and Paola’s grandmother, Lucia, grandmother and great-grandmother at the same time.

Two spontaneous parts, for both there was no complication. “An immense emotion”, says Paola immediately after giving birth. The young woman graduated with a big belly, just like her mother did years before, without ever missing a school year and then also graduating.