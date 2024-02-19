Napoli, Moggi: “The Calzona move could lead to Sarri's return”

Is Francesco Calzona leading Napoli the prelude to Maurizio Sarri's return? The scenario comes drawn down by Luciano Moggi. He writes it in the columns of the newspaper 'Libero'. “Calzona arrives and he is the third after the departure of Giuntoli. The move of Calzona, coach of Slovakia and Sarri's historic deputy, could suggest yet another twist for De Laurentiis for next season: the return of Maurizio to the Neapolitan bench Sarri”, we read in his editorial.

On Monday evening, president De Laurentiis announced the change of coach with an interview given to 'Sky': “Mazzarri is a family friend and it is always painful to sack a friend. I also thanked him for his willingness to come and help us in a moment of difficulty. However, Napoli and its fans must always be able to give something more”

De Laurentiis: “Hamsik? Very intrigued to work for a team that he loves”