Naples-Milan where to see it: Canale 5, Sky, Mediaset, Prime Video? Champions on TV and streaming

The hour of judgment arrives for Naples-Milan: Tuesday 18 April at 21 goes on stage at the Maradona Stadium the Champions League quarter-final second leg. After the 1-0 at San Siro (goal by Bennacer: Diaz-Maignan, what magic. Opaque Kvaratskhelia… here the report cards of the match with passes and fails), the team coached by Luciano Spalletti try to turn the tide of qualifying in the semifinals (probable Italian derby with Inter who won 2-0 against Benfica), on the strength of a season in which he showed he is number one in Italy (only the mathematics are missing for the scudetto) and the return of Viktor Osimhen. The boys of Stephen Pioliafter eliminating Tottenham, they are looking for another European company. Naples-Milan where to see it: Canale 5, Sky, Mediaset Infinity or Prime Video? Tv and streaming, quick guide to follow the Champions League match.



Naples-Milan where to see it, Canale 5

Naples-Milan will be broadcast in TV clear up Channel 5 which will offer the Champions League quarter-finals live from 9pm.

Naples-Milan where to see it on TV, Sky

Naples-Milan will be broadcast in live on Sky on Sky Sport Uno (number 201), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251) channels.

Naples-Milan where to watch it in streaming

Naples-Milan will be broadcast live stream free on the site of Sportmediaset and pay up Mediaset Infinity, Sky Go (for Sky subscribers) and on Now.

Napoli-Milan commentary on Canale 5 and Sky

Naples-Milan on tv and streaming will have the commentary Of Massimo Callegari and Massimo Paganin on Mediaset (Canale 5, Infinity and Sportmediaset), while the pair of Sky (Sky Sport, SkyGo and Now) which will tell the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be composed of Maurice Compagnoni and Luca Marchegiani.

Napoli-Milan probable formations

The Naples recover Osimhen in attack and Luciano Spalletti he will join the couple Kvaratskhelia-Lozano to unhinge the Rossoneri defense. Absent Kim and Anguissa disqualified for the cards received in the first leg match: in their place Juan Jesus and Ndombele. The Milan in typical formation after the turnover of Bologna, with Brahim Diaz behind of Giroud And Raphael Leaowhile in midfield they return Tonali-Bennacer-Krunic.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret, Mario Rui, Rrhamani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Zielinski, Lobotka, Ndombele; Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Lozano. Coach: Spalletti.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Theo Hernandez, Tomori, Kjaer; Tonali, Krunic; Leao, Bennacer, Brahim Diaz; Giroud. Coach: Pioli.

