Napoli-Milan 0-4: Leao and Diaz sink Spalletti’s team

Double by Raphael Leao in Martian version, goal of a Brahim Diaz magic and poker masterpiece of Saelemaekers: The Milan it goes 4-0 in Naples and raises its odds in the Champions League race (the Rossoneri are now third with a one-point lead over Inter-Roma). In addition to giving a strong signal in view of the double European challenge that will see them against Spalletti’s team in the next fortnight.

Report cards Milan

Maignan vote 6.5 Kim tries to surprise him with a narrow shot, but the French goalkeeper gets away with it. He literally puts his face on Mario Rui’s blow. He directs the defense with his usual confidence

Calabria vote 7 The ghost of Kvara haunted the nights of the Rossoneri fans, but on the night of the San Paolo the AC Milan captain limited it up to canceling it

Kjaer-Tomori vote 7 Simeone does not see the ball in the grip of the Rossoneri centre-backs. Against the strongest attack in the championship (although it should be remembered that a certain Osmineh was missing…) they practically never risk

Theo Hernandez vote 6.5 Watch Leao’s back by playing with great attention in the defensive phase

Score it 8 Recover balls in series (and Leao’s doubling comes from one of these). Absolute master of the midfield

Krunic vote 7 Rade runs across the field, doubles, sacrifices himself and gives constant support to Tonali-Bennacer (from 82′ De Ketelaere sv)

Bennacer vote 7.5 He is everywhere: in constant pressure on Lobotka, always ready to give quality to the Rossoneri maneuver and Brahim Diaz’s goal was born from his cross (from the 82nd minute Bakayoko sv).

Brahim Diaz vote 8.5 The assist to Leao on Milan’s first goal is a jewel, then he takes care of making it 2-0. A monstrous first half, he goes out in the 56th minute due to a little problem with his adductors (from the 56th Saelemaekers Score 7 Enter just over half an hour from the end and score a cinematic goal with intoxicating dribbling. Not happy after a few minutes of trying again, but Meret opposes)

Giroud vote 6.5 He works a lot for the team, with a lot of sacrifice and pressing. He lacks some luck at the start of the second half when the diagonal of the possible 3-0 ends up narrow (from 74′ Origi SV)

Lea vote 9 Soft touch on the first goal, dribbling the ball at the crossroads to score a brace and close the match. When he sets off at speed he is unstoppable (from 74′ Rebic SV)

Report cards Naples

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (photo Lapresse)



Meret vote 6 Guilty on goals

Di Lorenzo vote 5 He tries to push, but is crushed by Leao on the right

Rrahmani vote 4.5 He suffers a lot in general and is electrocuted by Leo on Milan’s 3-0

Kim vote 4.5 He sinks together with his teammates, unlucky on the deflection in Diaz’s 2-0, passive when Saelemaekers scores by getting the Neapolitan defense drunk

Mario Rui vote 5 Surprised by Diaz and Calabria in the 1-0 draw. In general, he loses many balls and suffers from action in the Rossoneri midfield

Anguissa vote 4.5 It takes the usual run, but in the interdiction phase it doesn’t give the usual contribution

Lobotka rating 4.5 Bennacer doesn’t reason with him: he never manages to get out of Isma’s grip. He loses important balls (primarily on the action of the first goal) and jumps from Saelemaekers on the fourth Rossoneri goal (from the 68th Elmas vote 5.5 He can’t give quality, but enters the game more than compromised)

Zielinski vote 4.5 A good shot blocked by Maignan and little else (from the 68th Ndombele vote 5.5)

Politano vote 5.5 he puts me some good dribbling, but without leaving a mark in the match (from the 68th Lozano vote 5.5 tries to accelerate, but Milan are now masters of the pitch)

Simeon vote 5 Some good situations for him in the initial stages of the match, then Tomori-Kjaer no longer let him see the ball (From 76 ‘Raspadori sv.)

Kvaratskhelia vote 5 He looks for the play and doesn’t give up even when the match goes badly. He loses the long distance duel with Leao

Subscribe to the newsletter

