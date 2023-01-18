Naples-Milan commuter, the life of the janitor Giuseppina: “Rentals are too expensive”. Controversy on social media

The case of Giuseppina Giuliano, a 29-year-old who declared that she travels every day from Naples to Milan and back because she cannot afford a rent in the Milanese city, is discussed on social media.

In an interview with Il Giorno, she explained the decision to travel 1,600 kilometers a day to work at the Boccioni art school in Milan, where she was hired as a caretaker in September. “Between rent, bills and shopping, I would have used up all my salary if I had moved to live in the North and most likely I would also have had to ask my family to help me financially. Instead like this, by continuing to live in Naples, where I live with my parents, I also manage to have savings ”, said Giuseppina, who says she has a salary of 1,165 euros a month. By purchasing tickets in advance and taking advantage of discounts thanks to travel points, she claims she can spend €400 a month on train journeys, compared to a minimum cost of €600 for renting a room in Milan. To be able to catch the first train to the Lombard capital, which leaves shortly after five in the morning, the 29-year-old has to wake up every morning at half past three. In four and a half hours, the Italo train takes her to Milan, where she starts work at 10.30. At the end of the shift, at 18.20 she takes the Frecciarossa which takes her back to Naples, arriving home after 23.

Giuseppina’s statements have attracted a lot of attention from the press and social networks, divided between those who denounce the high rents, those who cite her as an example to set against the recipients of the basic income and those who say they are skeptical of the whole news. “But like renting a room in Pavia?” asked Selvaggia Lucarelli.

The interested party said she was incredulous for all the attention received. “I am truly moved and I must admit that I am also a bit shocked because it has never happened to me in my life to have all this visibility”, she said in a second interview with Il Giorno, in which she revealed that due to the numerous travels she fell ill “because I have suffered from lung problems since I was a child”. “I am determined to carry on and I am also satisfied with the fact that I am able to save money from my salary. Of course, the price to pay is expensive in terms of comfort because I realize that it’s not for everyone to lead the life I’m leading ”, she reiterated. “To some it might even seem like madness too. But that’s fine with me. Everyone is free to choose how best to organize their life. And I chose mine”.