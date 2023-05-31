Naples, invasion of mice in a supermarket on fire: the alarm of the residents

Red Alert a Naples For hundreds of mice who invaded the rubble of a supermarket, which was destroyed in a fire last December. The consequences were suffered by the inhabitants of the buildings adjacent to the place which, placed under seizure, has become the realm of rats who feed us abandoned and spoiled foods. From there, in fact, the rodents, in search of food, move along the water and gas pipes and try to proliferate, even reaching the balconies of the buildings.

We are in the heart of Naples, in via Colonel Lahalle, at the crossroads with via Arenaccia, a highly populated area. At the moment it is not possible to carry out rat extermination or an eviction of the premises as the supermarket has been placed under seizure the day after the fire to allow investigations to be carried out and to ascertain the causes of the flames. Since that day, however, there has been no intervention. For this, last Saturday there was a flash mob of protest to request immediate remedial action. “We are grappling with a massive infestation of mice – reads a note from the committee set up the day after the fire – and we can’t wait for the times of the judiciary to intervene in the seized area and we are making an appointment with all the people who are in solidarity with our protest on Saturday 27th at 10 am in Via Lahalle to ask for remove the seals to allow the supermarket to be emptied and to carry out rodent control operations”.

The residents – exasperated – say: “We can no longer live with rats on the balcony and animals that will soon eat us. We are in May and we are in this situation. It is visible what is there. Let alone June and July. We don’t know who to turn to anymore”. bad smells that propagate and it is feared that the high temperatures that will arrive could aggravate the health risk. “The civic committee formed in the aftermath of the fire asks for a temporary release from seizure to those who are carrying out the investigations to remove all the damaged food in fermentation that is causing the rats to proliferate, release it, derat and then close and carry on the investigation as is right that it is. It is becoming one ecological bomb in the city centre“. Since there has been no response to the protests, the inhabitants have now turned to the deputy Francis Borrelli to send a letter to Prefecture of Naples.

