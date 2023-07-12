Rome always has a good reason to be visited, but in market times you have to be careful not to be caught in “dangerous” areas. Because then the solution to the enigma becomes easy to solve: what was Frederic Massara, former sporting director of Milan currently without a team, doing in the heart of the capital? The sighting took place a week ago and the answer is simple: Massara was invited to Filmauro, also the registered office of Napoli, by Aurelio De Laurentiis, who proposed the hypothesis of inheriting the void left in the club by Cristiano Giuntoli, moved to Juventus. In fact, Napoli is looking for a new sports director after initially thinking they could do without such a delicate figure within a football club. Massara has the right characteristics for the blue club and is someone who loves to discover emerging talents in advance. Napoli offered him a multi-year deal and the director took some time to evaluate the offer. There will be updates, but without haste, because in the meantime the market is being carried on by the president De Laurentiis and the CEO. Andrea Chiavelli, in constant contact with coach Rudi Garcia.