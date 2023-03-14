A series of thefts in Mare Fuori style, until his arrest and imprisonment in the Ipm. An order issued by the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court against a 17-year-old accused of having robbed a couple of boys in via Toledo, in Naples.

The young man, together with a peer, stole a watch and a necklace from the two, for a value of 2 thousand euros. They acted armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a “pen gun”, a homemade single-shot weapon.

The investigative activities, coordinated by the local Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, were carried out through the analysis of the video surveillance images, which also showed the change of clothes before and after the robbery. The accomplice is already in Ipm. The 17-year-old, on the other hand, will still be able to challenge the order and consider himself innocent until the final sentence.

