The Azzurri have not won at home since September 27th. The draw also hurts the coffers: 1.9 million left. Team on retreat on Saturday

Maurizio Nicita

Let’s leave aside the saints and even him, Diego, who gave his name to this stage. Those in Berlin will thank heaven, who after twelve defeats see a glimmer of light in the draw at Fuorigrotta, nomen omen for the Germans who want to come out of the darkness. But there are many reasons that bounce around the exit routes of the old facility with fans wondering why this Napoli no longer knows how to win at home. Aurelio De Laurentiis also wonders why this evening his club threw away almost two million euros, i.e. the difference between the UEFA prize for the draw (900 thousand euros) and that for the victory (2.8 million). Indeed, seen from a corporate point of view, this fourth day of the group stage is a disaster: Milan won (against a PSG team that was decidedly stronger than Union) and therefore the scores in terms of qualification for the World Cup indicate a decidedly unsuccessful move for the Azzurri compared to the Rossoneri . See also In the disco, the public praises Shakira and Piqué is offended: "You are nobody". Video

since September — It was the 27th of that month, the temperature was still summery and Napoli beat Udinese 4-1. After that time the fans who always filled the stadium were bitter, despite the support for the team never lacking. In fact, Carletto Ancelotti’s Real Madrid came to win here. A few days after the shock of the heavy defeat against Fiorentina, the one that made Rudi Garcia’s position stagger. Following this, the team seemed to be recovering, but only away from home: victories in Verona and Berlin. Because when Milan shows up in Naples, here’s another draw that pushes the Italian champions away from the top of the table. Nothing, as if Diego had turned away from “his” team. Perhaps also for this reason the following day the Frenchman went on a pilgrimage to the altar-mural of the Argentine champion. But nothing. See also Gianni Minà, the historic interview with Maradona in crisis: "What's up with you Diego?"

predictable — When the ball starts to spin slowly and everyone asks for it between their feet instead of running into the spaces, it means that the game becomes predictable. This time Lobotka fails to turn on the pinball machine and Kvara and Raspa themselves crash into the Berlin Wall, which is organized and careful but certainly not insurmountable like that of the post-war East German capital. On the face of Matteo Politano, his best, there is all the disappointment for this vanished victory. In the end he is destroyed by fatigue and despite his goal, his sixth of the season (he has joined Osimhen as the best Italian scorer), he can’t get over it: “It’s difficult to explain what happened. In such important matches you can’t concede these goals. They never shot, we created a lot, but we have to keep working. We have two more games, we absolutely have to qualify for the Champions League round of 16.” It’s true that Napoli also hit the post (like the Germans) but overall the team appeared listless at certain moments. And instead you need maximum concentration, against any opponent. Perhaps for this reason, on Saturday the team will go into training camp for the first time before a home match. Of course, against Empoli we play at 12.30, but it’s better to take precautions. See also Cabal and Farah seek passage to the final of the US Open, LIVE