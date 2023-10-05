Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of Naples, spoke at the twentieth National Conference of CoDAU, the organization that brings together the General Directors of all Italian universities, chaired by Alberto Scuttari, DG of the University of Padua. “I am pleased with this important initiative by CoDAU here in Naples,” said the mayor. “Already since I was Rector, we have worked to promote advanced research and economic development for startups and innovation for business creation and valorization of new skills. Objective therefore to create value, a spin-off for the city that looks to digital. Never before have universities been at the center of an economic and social revolution like now. The potential is very high and we aim to achieve new and ambitious goals for the city”.