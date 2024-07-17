Mystery in Naples: the body of a 79-year-old man was found along a driveway. He has a deep wound to the head

A body in the street, precisely along a path inside a park in Giuliano, a municipality in the province of Naples. It is a 79-year-old man killed, according to initial information, by a blow to the head: in fact, he has a deep wound to the head. The lifeless body of the man was found in via Staffetta around 2 am on Wednesday 17 July. A patrol car from the local police station and an ambulance from 118 arrived on the scene. When the rescuers approached the man, there was nothing more that could be done for him. The doctors did nothing but declare him dead. From what we learn, the police are investigating the man’s private life to understand if he had a criminal record, even if, at the moment, his record seems clean.