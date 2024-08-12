Mafia racket in the night: device explodes in front of a pizzeria in Pozzuoli. No injuries, but extensive damage

During the night between Sunday 11th and Monday 12th August, a planted device (probably) from the Camorra in front of a pizzeria takeaway to Pozzuoliin the Monteruscello area (Naples) it exploded devastating the place. Precisely in via Giovanni Verga, at number 2, the Carabinieri of the Monterusciello station and the Fire Brigade intervened after being called by the owners of the pizzeria, “All N’ata History“. This one no longer has an entrance door, torn off by the explosion, and has also been damaged in the internal rooms. Fortunately there are no injuriesThe explosion was so strong that it was heard in Licola and Varcaturo.

The officers are investigating ther to trace the causes ofthis attack which, most likely, is of mafia origin, especially given the modus operandi: in the background of this coup there could be, in fact, the Camorrawith the racketeering at commercial premises of the neighborhood contested by the Bivio di Quarto group, whose leader is the boss Salvatore Cerrone together with former affiliates of the Longobardi, Beneduce and Ferro. This is the most likely hypothesis because, in August 3 years ago, along the same road, the Camorra had detonated another bomb at the “GoldBet Intugnando” betting center.