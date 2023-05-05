In Naples the party has just begun. Thirty-three years of waiting justifies a lot, almost everything. Sometimes exaggerating. Like the looting of turf made at the Udine stadium where Osimhen and his companions put the seal on the victory of the championship. A great joy, a gesture already seen. But someone saw a great opportunity to do marketing.

The announcement

—

Sifting through the infinite universe of the Internet, an advertisement appeared on eBay offering a plot of land from the Udinese stadium for sale at the price of 700 euros. An initiative of some Neapolitan fan that inevitably attracted the attention of some enthusiast or collector. A real memorabilia, as well as the last turf trampled by the Napoli players before the tricolor party. The starting price is 100 euros and up, but the true goliardic side is visible under the heading “Condition”, accompanied by the word “New”. In short, some Neapolitan ultras hope to transform their joy for the Scudetto into an opportunity to make money.