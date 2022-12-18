Everyone sings: “This is for Diego, who watches us from the sky”. The pilgrimage ends in Largo Maradona, where there is the giant mural of Diez. The Argentinians from Naples went there before the final, looking for a blessing and came back afterwards, to celebrate

Via Toledo had never seemed so narrow, so dense was the flow of fans. Droplet in that blue and white sea, a child carried a photo of Maradona with his arms towards the sky, as if it were a sacred image. “Argentinian song, like them”. His name is Ciro, he is one of the few Neapolitans mixed with the infinite mass of South American fans, who have come here on pilgrimage to watch the final together with Diego. Like everyone else, he blocked an entire city for the Argentine fiesta. The Neapolitans don’t mind at all, so much so that they get off their cars to film them.

The invasion — Banderazo organizers say about a thousand Argentines have arrived. Seems like a low estimate. They came from all over Europe, and beyond. Sweden, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Spain, Tunisia. Most are ‘Italians’, who have reunited with their roots to establish a life here and booked tickets to Naples, their holy city, as soon as La Scaloneta reached the final. Juliana is one of them, Rosarina emigrated to Cosenza. She sells empanadas in Piazza Dante — “the secret is the cumin”, she reveals to those who compliment her. It’s not her job, but she does it “to bring a little bit of home to Naples”. Her son, a boy wearing a Newell’s shirt, celebrates the latest sale with a mix of Italian and Spanish: “We made fifty euros!”. Someone bites into them while sipping fernandito, Argentina’s national cocktail based on Fernet and Coca Cola; others have a mate in the left hand and the wallet pizza in the right hand. Behind, against the doors of the church, some Neapolitan kids are playing with a supersantos. “But for you Maradona or Kvara?”. “Diego!”. Meanwhile, the shirts with the 10 have disappeared from the stalls, looted by visitors. See also Overwhelming power of the agents, Fifa prepares the squeeze. A new regulation and a ceiling on commissions

Party and fear — Where everyone would see the final was a secret up to an hour after kick-off. “So the municipality won’t be able to stop us”, shouts Luciano, organizer from Bonaerense, to drown out the choirs of his colleagues. It must have been in Castel dell’Ovo, then in a theater, then in a bar. All discarded because more and more people kept joining, suddenly making them too small. They wanted the stadium open, or at least a giant screen in the square, they had to “settle” for a two-story disco. Elbows, shoves, ducks that I can’t see, you jump to the cry of “Muchachos”, the cult choir that even the Neapolitans now know until boredom. This too is small. Eighty minutes of madness. Then the agony, then the relief, then the abyss. You don’t know silence until you’re in a large room full of people who are watching History slip out of their hands. Finally liberation: crying, many, video calls home made of screams, kisses and other irrepressible crying. “Finally” is the word. “We are champions with Diego”, shouts a middle-aged man looking at the sky. See also Santa Fe, facing a litmus test: visit to Junior by Carlos Bacca

In heaven — The pilgrimage of Via Toledo – that of Ciro, to be clear – ended in Largo Maradona, where there is the giant mural of the diez. They went there before the final, looking for a blessing, they returned after, because once again Maradona was the only Argentine who had never betrayed them, reluctantly fleeing a country in which they saw no future. “This is for Diego, who watches us from the sky,” they sing. They came here to experience the game sitting next to him. And there is no place closer to Paradise than Naples today.

