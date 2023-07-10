The lifeguard of a Marechiaro beach in Naples was reduced to the point of life. According to what has been reconstructed, the 42-year-old man was attacked by two very young people at the end of an argument over a bed on the beach. According to what emerges the attackers would be minors. The man was hit in the abdomen by several blows. The victim was transported to the Fatebenefratelli hospital. Investigations are underway by the general prevention office of the Naples police station to reconstruct what happened.

What is surprising are the words of some witnesses who were heard by the agents of the Upg and the Flying Squad who are dealing with the investigation. Those present, in fact, said they saw the 42-year-old arguing with a group of very young people, minors close to 15 years of age, who pulled out the knife and wounded the man in front of many other people.

“The very serious episode that occurred this afternoon on the rocks of Marechiaro, where two very young men stabbed a 42-year-old man, reducing him to death for reasons yet to be clarified, demonstrates how, one year after another episode where in the same place stabbed two minors by some peers, absolutely nothing has changed”. This is what the deputy of the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra Francesco Emilio Borrelli and the municipal councilor Lorenzo Pascucci affirm. “Hordes of kids armed with knives and firearms – observe the green exponents – continue to sow panic and violence in a city increasingly in disarray where the issue of public safety continues to be underestimated. That of Marechiaro is a widely announced episode given that no one controls the substantial flows arriving on that coast, just as Mergellina has also returned to being no man’s land. We had sounded the alarm for some time but unfortunately we are too often ignored. Waiting for the next victim – they conclude – that we will cry without anything changing yet “. The victim of the attack underwent surgery at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Naples.