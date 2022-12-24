Certainties, doubts, experiments and changes of the big names: the restart after the long stop

1 / Naples Everyone is fine: Kvara recovered, Osimhen loaded

Serie A is ready to restart. After the very long break for Qatar 2022, on 4 January we return to the field for the sixteenth day of the championship. The technicians took advantage of the break to study some new tactics. Let’s find out the main ones:

The idea would be to start from where it ended, from the eleven successes in a row, recovering the athletic freshness lost at the end of October. Everyone is fine at Napoli: the World Cup hasn’t weighed on playing time, Kim has overcome the injury with South Korea, Kvara has recovered and Osimhen has trained with unprecedented continuity. The friendlies didn’t enthuse, but even in August the pre-season had aroused perplexities, immediately dispelled by the start at a thousand per hour: Spalletti is working for January 4th.

Where Raspadori? — The 4-3-3, the ideal system, is not touched: Zielinski admitted that he enjoys himself more at Napoli than in ultra-defensive Poland. Usual ballot in defense on the left (Rui-Olivera) and in front on the right (Lozano-Politano): it depends on the tactical scenario. Raspadori remains the first reserve: the best Italian striker can play in place of Osimhen or Kvara, a position as a directing midfielder is difficult. There is immediately Inter, a challenge that can rekindle the hopes of the pursuers or perhaps definitively cut the nerazzurri from the fight for the scudetto.

2 / Milan Giroud is ready, but De Ketelaere can make the false 9

Giroud wants to be there, like a 36-year-old boy who never gets tired of playing. However, it is not certain that Salernitana-Milan is the right day. The Frenchman will return from holidays on the 30th: Milan-Roma four days later can suggest additional rest in view of tougher commitments. Theo is a few years younger and there shouldn’t be any problems rebuilding the starting defense with Calabria, Kalulu and Tomori. However, the absence of Maignan, who risks returning after the Super Cup, could push towards a three-man defense at the end of the championship. Is Sportiello coming? See also Inter, Peppino Prisco among the legends: tomorrow the lawyer in the Hall of Fame

A Camoranesi on the right — A Camoranesi on the right Who would be a centre-forward without Giroud? Pioli made it clear that it could be an opportunity for De Ketelaere (waiting to bring him back to the frontline): last year the Belgian played as a “false 9” in Bruges and this is the time for a turning point. Alternative? Rebic. Behind the striker the favorite is Diaz, on the right Saelemaekers is back at his disposal (in addition to Messias, however tired like Krunic): on the market, Milan should find a great right winger with a double phase, like Camoranesi, the ideal balancer for Pioli’s tactical system.

3 / Juventus Allegri what doubts: wait for Vlahovic, focus on young players

The most indecipherable. Find Di Maria again, to be treated with caution: with Cremonese you can do without him, waiting for other rivals. Paredes will also come back full of energy, but perhaps tired of the celebrations. He doesn’t have Pogba. He doesn’t know how Vlahovic is. He hopes for good news from the Church. And he finds Bonucci stopped in the pits. If we add the worrying judicial scenario, it will not be easy to face the recovery. It is probable that Allegri restarts from the last convincing and beautiful performances to look at: safety is the 3-5-2 with young traction. He medians with Fagioli, Locatelli and Miretti (if Rabiot is not ready). Brazilian defense with only one central role: Danilo, Bremer and Alex Sandro. See also Lionel Andrés Messi's letter to Santa Claus

Church and Iling — On the wings, Cuadrado and Kostic. The Colombian is not at the top: McKennie is ready, we can work on Kostic but above all on Iling who also played on the right in the Spring. In attack he serves Vlahovic, but the groin is an ugly beast. Allegri can compose the duo Milik-Kean (the Pole is better as a second striker), or flank a center forward with one between Miretti and Chiesa who according to the coach in the 3-5-2 formation can also be in the center.

4 / Lazio Immobile returns, but now we need the real Milinkovic

Yet Lazio is up there, fourth, 30 points like Inter and a lower squad. After a year, Sarri’s mechanics are in the DNA. The first part of the championship didn’t end well: the knockout with Juve (many injured but not only) could have been there, the unexpected one with Salernitana compromised second place. Now they are all there, even the building whose conditions are however to be evaluated. In any case, Sarri has the solution, with Felipe Anderson handling it very well as a “false 9” and Pedro starting fourth ready to take over on the flanks.

And Luis Alberto? — The doubts are in midfield. One concerns Luis Alberto, the player with the most class but out of the starting eleven because, without Leiva, and with Marcos Antonio not ready, Sarri chose Cataldi play and Vecino balanced midfielder. On the right is Milinkovic returning from a disappointing World Cup with Serbia and a little less dominant than in the past: the real one would give a shock. The Napoli midfield triangle (Allan-Jorginho-Hamsik) is far away. The departure is not impossible: immediately in Lecce, then Empoli and Sassuolo. If Immobile returns to the 9 “bomber” Lazio can fly. See also F1 | Binotto: "Budget Cap case? Pessimistic, but clarity will be needed"

5 / Inter If Brozovic is out here is Calhanoglu. Lu-La or… Dzeko

The World Cup insinuates several doubts about Inter’s restart: Brozovic is injured, Lukaku at risk of depression, Lautaro is tired, Onana abruptly divorced from Cameroon. Perhaps the only really loaded is Dumfries, forward goalscorer from Holland, with the small detail that, sooner or later, he is destined elsewhere to make money. Against Napoli, on 4 January, Inzaghi will need all the best because there is only one useful result, winning, to get back into the Scudetto question.

Brozo decides — Everything revolves around Brozovic. If he’s fine, he’ll play in front of the defense with Calha and Barella. However, his conditions are worrying: plan-B is ready with Calha as a back play and Mkhitaryan in midfielder. Thus Inter recovered in the difficult moment. Inzaghi restarts from the solid defense of recent times, with Acerbi in the center. Gosens seems ready to return, even if Dimarco is the owner. In attack, the project would be to recompose LuLa, but for Lautaro the doubt remains as for Paredes: the return shortly before the match after legitimate celebrations. In case, Dzeko-Lukaku couple.