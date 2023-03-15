Naples, the celebrations and the death of a 30-year-old. The repentant speak

There truth emerges at distance of 17 yearsa 30-year-old man had been killed during the World Cup party won by Italy in 2006 simply to have bumped with her flag tricolor the son of a boss from the Camorra. The incredible episode had happened to Chiaianoa fraction of Naples on July 9, 2006, but i guilty they were brought to justice Only now. That magical night – we read in the Corriere della Sera – they are all in the street to revel. Michael is there too Thighand he too has a flag: he waves it without looking around and with the rod strikes accidentally Roberto Turina boy not even 18 sitting on his moped. Nothing serious, but Roberto reacts by insulting Michele, and Michele replies splitting with a punch the windscreen of the moped. Two hours later he is back in that via di Chiaiano, in front of the Central Bar. With him are the older brothersLuigi and Nicola, and two other boys.

A couple more seconds and Michele And died, Louis – continues the Corriere – exploded against him seven bullets that have reached him everywhere: in the chest, in the shoulder, in the arms, in the legs. They come wounded by chance, and slightly, even a man and a woman. It’s almost gone seventeen years old from that day and the investigators, thanks above all to testimonials of repentant clan affiliates, they have arrested the guilty: Luigi and Nicola Turin – today 45 and 43 years old – who yesterday morning were notified of a precautionary custody order (Nicola was already in prison for other events). There testimony more precise was that of an affiliate of the same Coscia clan, who witnessed directly to scene. For years he never said anything, then, he switched to too collaborate, he told everything. There is also that of father of brothers Turin, Salvatore, who was detained at the time but was told everything by daughter in law during a interviewand then he put it on record when he became a collaborator.

