Ten years later, here is Walter Mazzarri back on the Napoli bench. In the end Aurelio De Laurentiis was not convinced to take Igor Tudor and between Monday night and Tuesday morning he thought of calling the old coach, the one who allowed him the first big capital gains (Lavezzi and Cavani to PSG for almost 100 million) to build a great Napoli and lifted the first trophy: the 2012 Italian Cup.

The economic part was not a problem for the Livorno coach who will earn around one million euros in these seven months. So tomorrow Mazzarri will return to coaching at Castel Volturno. Alongside him on the staff there should also be Sasà Aronica, Napoli defender of the last decade. At the same time, Napoli made official, a few minutes earlier, the dismissal of Rudi Garcia who ended his experience with 16 matches and 4 defeats, all against Maradona.