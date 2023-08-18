For the Spanish midfielder, a five-year contract worth 2 million per season. Next week available to Rudi Garcia
Napoli has found an agreement with Celta Vigo for the purchase of the Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, born in 2002 with the Under 21 national team, even if all the contracts have yet to be signed. The Galicians will get 30 million plus another 6 in bonuses.
With the player, author of 11 goals in the last Liga, a five-year contract worth around 2 million euros net is ready. His arrival in Italy is expected shortly for medical visits and from next week he will be available to coach Rudi Garcia.
