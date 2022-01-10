Insigne will leave Napoli at the end of the year and it will be a painful farewell for the blue club. Lorenzo is not only the captain and symbol of the team but also a player capable of reaching double figures both in terms of goals and assists. The idea of ​​that club is to continue with the green line and the name that is arousing particular interest for the replacement of the European champion is that of Luis Sinisterra, left winger under Feyenoord with whom he has already scored 14 goals this season, divided between the championship and the Conference League.

THE SITUATION – Luis Sinisterra, Colombian offensive joker born in 1999, he is making a name for himself in the Dutch league for his speed with the ball and the ability to jump the man in one-on-one. Last summer he had been close to moving to Atalanta, is now in the sights of Sassuolo and several clubs between the Premier League and the Bundesliga. In the next few days, a contact is expected between the boy’s agents and Napoli’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to understand the costs and feasibility of the operation.