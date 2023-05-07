Tour of the field for the team and light show curated by the Oscar winner. A meeting between De Laurentiis and Spalletti is expected at dinner

A match for prestige. Another 90 minutes later of pure celebration and entertainment, Paolo Sorrentino guarantees. This afternoon, for the first time, the Italian champions take to the field at Maradona, in a completely blue stadium where thousands of flags will compose a choreography that gives a sense of history, because Neapolitans have always traditionally waved many banners at Fuorigrotta .

The Viola — A game that was by no means simple for Napoli who face one of the best-formed teams in the tournament: six wins, three draws and only one defeat in the last 10 of the championship: 21 points, with the champions collecting 18 in the same period of time . A complicated challenge also because the unbridled party – and it could not have gone otherwise – throughout Thursday night cannot bring athletes in perfect shape with just one training session (yesterday) before this match. And then it is logical that after a year always played at a great pace, once the goal has been achieved there may be a pinch of relaxation. It would be human for a team that played “like Martians” (ipse dixit Spalletti) the first part of the tournament in 2022 (13 wins and 2 draws), and that after the defeat against Inter in January has racked up another 8 consecutive victories discouraging any attempt at a comeback. The Florentine Napoli coach is evaluating some changes to deploy a fresher formation, probably with Ostigard, Bereszynski, Demme and Raspadori. A bit to grant the runway to all his players, but also because he counts on being able to motivate and concentrate his players more. Because in addition to prestige there is also a statistic at stake. Fiorentina and Inter are the only teams that the Azzurri champions have so far failed to beat and it is logical that the incentive is to close the circle by beating everyone. We will see. See also Champions, Italy redoes here: here's what to expect from our four

A month without joys — Among other things, the Azzurri players also want to give away the joy of a home victory that has been missing for too long. Because in April Maradona suffered a defeat against Milan and draws against Verona and Salernitana, with the quarter-final in the Champions League in the middle with that draw, again against the Rossoneri, which sanctioned their elimination from Europe. Since 15 March, 3-0 against Eintracht, they have been missing a victory in Fuorigrotta, four days earlier in the league there was a 2-0 against Atalanta.

The party — However it will end with Fiorentina then it will be a big party. Directed by Paolo Sorrentino who as a great fan also gave his advice for the television direction of Dazn. There will be fireworks and a very digital scenography, with lights that will also use the track to create writing and special effects. The players will go around the field to thank the fans, and then they will be called by Decibel Bellini, the official speaker, to the center of the field to be rewarded. Obviously there will be the president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who will not fail to greet him. There will also be musical interventions by Geolier and Luchè and some surprises. In the grandstand mayor Gaetano Manfredi and other fan artists – in addition to Sorrentino – such as the actor Alessandro Siani and the singer Clementino. In short, no one will want to miss this moment which will have a sequel on 4 June, for the great closing party of the championship, with the delivery of the Lega trophy. See also Alejandro Zendejas opts for the United States team over the Mexican team

Aurelius & Luciano — After the party on the field, the private one with the team, families and over one hundred guests of the president in the lounge of the grandstand. It was the appointment then skipped last Sunday, given the draw with Salernitana. Thus the president will be able to meet and greet his players and the coach who he has not yet seen after the Scudetto won in Udine, because ADL had stayed to celebrate at the Maradona. So between patron and coach (by the way, today two buses are arriving from Certaldo with Spalletti’s friends) it will be an opportunity to meet. And maybe find the time to fix an appointment which becomes very important in Napoli’s projects. Because the Tuscan technician is formally confirmed and armored, but other attunements are needed to be able to continue in a project. To be found.

