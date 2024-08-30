The vast majority of counterfeit banknotes intercepted in Europe come from Italy, and more specifically from Naples, according to estimates by the Italian Carabinieri (military police) specialised brigade against currency fraud. The city is now considered the epicentre of currency counterfeiting in Europe. A lucrative business in the hands of criminal networks linked to the Camorra, the Neapolitan mafia. A report by Louise Malnoy, Coline David and France 24 correspondent in Italy, Natalia Mendoza.

