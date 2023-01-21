After Feldi Eboli, Pescara also joins the assault on the top of a leaders with the handbrake on. Meanwhile, the Azzurrini triumph in Slovenia

Three clues and no wins in 2023 are proof of the moment that is anything but magical for the Napoli Futsal winter champion. Feldi (overflowing in the advance at high altitude with Came Dosson) took seven points from him only in the last three matches, now also Pescara joins the assault on the summit. Despa’s Adriatic team flexes its muscles also at Meta Catania: at the PalaRigopiano, double Bukovec and thunderous 6-1 against the Etna. Six, like the points of detachment of the Abruzzo from Naples.

The others — In the other matches of the third return day of Serie A New Energy, L84 continues to shine with its own light, beating Real San Giuseppe 5-2 in the direct match, taking an important step for the Scudetto playoffs. Three very heavy points, but with a view to salvation, for Italservice Pesaro and Petrarca. The reigning champions impose themselves 6-0 in Melilli with a De Oliveira cubed, Luca Giampaolo’s Paduans overwhelm 360GG Monastir in the direct clash, with Parrel and the Mello brothers on the shields: the 6-0 allows Petrarca to override in the standings the Sardinians, now third from last. See also Napoli slows down and the pursuers take advantage of it, five teams in six points

The summary — The day ends on Sunday, with a double postponement live on Sky Sport. At 18.15 there is Fortitudo Pomezia-Nuova Comauto Pistoia, followed by the other key match, the one between Olimpus Roma (penalized in the week by three points) and Sandro Abate, paired in the standings at -7 from Naples and eager to always put it more in check. These are the results of the seventeenth day of the regular season of Serie A New Energy.

Results — Feldi Eboli-Came Dosson 7-2, Naples Futsal-Ciampino Aniene 4-4, L84-Real San Giuseppe 5-2, City of Melilli-Italservice Pesaro 0-6, Petrarca-360GG Monastir 6-0, Futsal Pescara-Meta Catania 6-1, Fortitudo Pomezia 22/01 (at 6.15 pm live on Sky Sport), Olimpus Roma-Sandro Abate 22/01 (at 8.45 pm, live on Sky Sport).

Ranking: Napoli Futsal 39, Feldi Eboli 34, Futsal Pescara 33, Olimpus Roma* and Came Dosson 31, L84 30, Real San Giuseppe 27, Meta Catania 22, Fortitudo Pomezia 20, Italservice Pesaro 18, Ciampino 16, Petrarca 15, 360GG Monastir 14, Nuova Comauto Pistoia** 8, City of Melilli 4. *three penalty points, **one penalty point. See also Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG

Italfutsal U19 from 3 out of 3 — Meanwhile, Max Bellarte’s Under 19 national team triumphs in the important Umag Nations Cup 2023, in Slovenia. In the key match against France already met in Jaén, the Azzurrini won 2-0 conquering the arithmetic certainty of first place in the standings, which is equivalent to winning the tournament, with a match to spare. A super first half was decisive: goals from Scalavino and Salvetti were decisive.

