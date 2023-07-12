Fire in Naples, the “Venus of rags” burned. Follow the trail of the arson

Burn the “Venus of rags” by Michelangelo Pistoletto. On display in Piazza Municipio in Naples, where it was built, the Venus caught fire at 5.30 this morning. The work of art that decorated the part of the square in front of the Beverello pier, recently inaugurated by the sculptor himself, is now completely destroyed. “Venus represents today’s humanity, called to express the best side of it”. Michelangelo Pistoletto thus he had defined the meaning of his work, created in a monumental version. Words that now sound almost like a joke.

WATCH THE VIDEO

