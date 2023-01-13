Naples-Juventus 5-1, Spalletti. “Osimhen He is the strongest and most complete of all. Devastating”

“Osimhen is a very strong footballer – explained Spalletti at the end of Napoli’s triumph against Juventus -. I’m amazed by the potential that he hasn’t put into practice yet “. The coach’s words to Dazn’s microphones.” He is the strongest and most complete of all. When they cast him deep he was devastating. The longer you put it on, the stronger it goes. He physically then he holds up the impact, he always puts his leg in and has courage “. The Nigerian striker’s brace dragged Napoli to +10 on Juventus.

A victory that smells like a Scudetto when the first round is not yet finished (there is one match left and the Neapolitans could close at 50 by beating Salernitana). “The team played a great game, kept up a very high pace – said Luciano Spalletti -. It was a great evening, above all because there was a very important crowd”. “A message to the others for the Scudetto? We sent a message mostly to ourselves. We always have the doubt of not being at this level and instead tonight we played openly and deserved the victory”.



(photo by Lapresse)



This Napoli seems really launched towards the third Scudetto in its history. “We sent a message mostly to ourselves – underlines Luciano Spalletti -. We always have the doubt of not being at these levels. Everyone has suffered a bit from Jue because we are faced with a giant. We shouldn’t have had the remorse of not having played. Instead we played openly and we deserved this victory”.

Napoli-Juventus 5-1, Osimhen “fantastic night, a victory we wanted”

“It was a fantastic night, I’m really happy with the victory after a great battle. We needed this success, we must continue like this and I am proud to have given my contribution with a brace and an assist”. the words of a euphoric Victor Osimhen at the end of the match between Napoli and Juventus, won 5-1 by the Neapolitans with two goals and an assist from the Nigerian. “We are a great team, technically strong, but the road is long. We know we have great chances but we’re not thinking about the Scudetto yet, we’re thinking match after match”, concludes the blue striker

Napoli-Juventus 5-1, “scudetto” chants at the stadium and carousels in the city

“The leaders are leaving” is the chorus that rises from the Maradona curves after the 5-goal victory over Juventus. The fans thus underline the large advantage of Napoli over the other teams. Blue flags are waved inside and outside the stadium, while in the city the victory against the historical rival Napoli is celebrated above all. The team bus, escorted by the police, had already been accompanied by two cheering crowds as it entered the stadium. At the exit, the crowd multiplied and so did the exultation of the people around him. Already on 4 to 1, the whole stadium had sung for coach Luciano Spalletti’s team the song-symbol of Maradona’s Napoli modified for the occasion: “Oh mother mother you know why my corason beats me, I saw a great Naples. Uè mom I’m in love”. Meanwhile, along the city seafront and in many streets, carousels are improvised. In the separates of the Maradona stadium there was also a large representation of Georgians with the flag of Georgia for Kvaratskhelia. Before the match, the police identified some fans who had banners with writings related to the clashes with the Romanists on the A1, seizing them.

Napoli-Juventus 5-1, Allegri: “deserved defeat, now get back on your feet”

“We had less energy than Napoli, they played a great game and could have scored in any situation. Now we need to get back on our feet, recover energy and resume our work “. the comment of the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the bad defeat in the Scudetto challenge at Napoli. After eight wins in a row without conceding a goal, the bianconeri were forced to a resounding 5-1 knockout. “It’s a deserved defeat, we could have interpreted some things differently, we tried to overturn it but we weren’t able to – continues the Juventus coach – Now we mustn’t throw ourselves down and continue our journey, I’ve always said that we mustn’t get depressed after a defeat or exalt ourselves after a victory. We have to keep our feet on the ground, the season is still long”, concludes Allegri.



