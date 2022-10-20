He hits a woman with a stone and tries to strangle her to abuse her. It happened last night in the Port of Naples, near the parking lot inside the Pisacane gate, where the agents of the General Prevention Office of the Neapolitan Police Headquarters intervened following a report to 113 of a woman who reported that she had been attacked by a man.

The policemen immediately went to the rescue of the victim who described his attacker indicating the direction of escape. The agents, based on the description, in a few minutes identified and blocked the attacker in via Duomo, identifying him as JM, a 23-year-old Bengali with a police background and irregular on the national territory. The 23-year-old was arrested for attempted murder and sexual assault.