A year of contract with option at 700 thousand euros and from tomorrow Salvatore Sirigu will be a new Napoli goalkeeper. The blue club wanted to be safe from any surprises, should it fail to reach one between Navas and Kepa.

If, on the other hand, Napoli were to place the bang on goal, it would accompany Alex Meret to the exit, expiring his contract in 2023 and intending to stay and renew his agreement only if he is guaranteed the ownership, which he currently has with Sirigu destined in every chance to act as deputy. Whether Meret or someone else will understand only at the end of the market.