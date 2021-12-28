The coach from Certaldo is convinced he can reach the podium at the end of the season with this group. Work and maximum concentration dedicated to the field, the company will take care of the market. Clearly, he too retains some hope:for several weeks with the agency that looks after the interests of the talent of Borussia Moenchenglabdach to understand if there are margins to set up an operation already in this winter transfer session or postpone the offensive until next summer.

Listen “Naples, here is the great blow for Spalletti: there is the price of Neuhaus, the situation” on Spreaker.

THERE IS THE PRICE– Neuhaus is a mezzala who is very striking in terms of personality and game vision. His great tactical intelligence and his technical skills allow him, if necessary, to act as a central midfielder and attacking midfielder. It can be a wild card in case of need. Physically well structured (he is 184 cm tall), he is skilled both in retrieving balls and in setting the game maneuver. Borussia Mönchengladbach shouldn’t make too much opposition to the idea of ​​a sale due to the poor feeling between the boy and the coach Adi Hutter. On the contract of the class of 1997 there is a release clause of 45 million euros but he could leave the club for a lot less, around 18 million plus bonuses. Giuntoli sniffs the deal, Neuhaus can become Napoli’s surprise shot.

The whole Serie A TIM is on DAZN. Activate now