THERE IS THE PRICE– Neuhaus is a mezzala who is very striking in terms of personality and game vision. His great tactical intelligence and his technical skills allow him, if necessary, to act as a central midfielder and attacking midfielder. It can be a wild card in case of need. Physically well structured (he is 184 cm tall), he is skilled both in retrieving balls and in setting the game maneuver. Borussia Mönchengladbach shouldn’t make too much opposition to the idea of a sale due to the poor feeling between the boy and the coach Adi Hutter. On the contract of the class of 1997 there is a release clause of 45 million euros but he could leave the club for a lot less, around 18 million plus bonuses. Giuntoli sniffs the deal, Neuhaus can become Napoli’s surprise shot.
