From the defender called to replace Kim to the Swedish midfielder, the words of the two new signings

From our correspondent Maurizio NIcita





@

handles50 – Castel Volturno (CE)

They will be famous. For now they tiptoe into the Italian champion team. But humility and the “hunger” to emerge ignites both defender Natan and midfielder Cajuste. The centre-back who came from Brazil to replace Kim is keen to say: “I still don’t speak well, but I’ll try to speak to you in Italian. I like the number 3, I used him in the youth teams, Kim is a great defender and maximum respect”.

goals — The model, however, is another: “For speed and grit, I would say Thiago Silva. I also defend myself in covers and I have a good technique. If needed, I can also play on the left.” His idea of ​​Italian football is perhaps a bit dated: “Serie A is very technical, you play defensive football which is perfect for me. I’ll have to adapt to the higher speed.” Maybe the defensive phase is taken care of, but I need to see quickly how Napoli won the Scudetto. He wants to score goals and the supporters have impressed him: “I like the supporters of Naples, very passionate”. And he tries hard to say it in Italian. And he is excited at the thought of his debut at Maradona. See also Engagement, formula and president: Lukaku, there is the way to Inter

joker — From China with fury Jens Cajuste is Swedish, but citizen of the world: “I started playing in China when I was 6-7 years old and I had already tried basketball. I can play in multiple positions. From inside, or central: Garcia will decide. I like being in multiple situations, I don’t prefer just one.” Then he underlines, regarding the possibility of making his debut on Saturday: “I’m happy to be here. I am a piece of a great machine. My goal is to help the group. Then Garcia decides. I’m impressed with everyone. I saw a level I hadn’t tried yet. Last season I followed Napoli in the Champions League, it’s amazing for me to be here. I watched them from the bench and they impressed me in midfield. For me it was an easy decision: a very strong team, a huge fan base, I want to discover Naples because I haven’t had time to do it so far”. A reference player? Cajuste indicates several, as if to underline his tactical flexibility: “I have several models. Witsel, Moussa Dembelé, Pirlo, Iniesta. But the list would be long”. See also The 10 best Brazilians who have played in Liga MX