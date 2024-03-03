English tourist raped in Naples, restaurant owner arrested. Video photographic materials also framed him

He followed her into the bathroom and abused her: The 27 years old owner of a restaurant Naples was arrested on charges of sexual violence towards one English tourist, last July. The precautionary measure issued by the investigating judge of Naples was carried out by the Carabinieri. The investigative activity of the Operational Unit of the Company of Naples Center started from victim's report and led to him being identified as responsible for the abuse the manager of a spritzer shop of the Decumani area of ​​Naples. That evening, after having served the young tourist some drinks, noticing that she was going towards the bathroom of the club, the man followed her and then forced her to undergo sexual intercourse. To frame him, beyond the clear statements from the girl and witnesses, also video-photographic materials acquired during the investigations after a search for surveillance systems in the area, but above all the investigations delegated to the Carabinieri of the Ris of Rome.