Naples, gunshots against a bar in Sant’Anastasia: “shots exploded with a machine gun”





It happened late yesterday evening in Sant’Anastasia, in the province of Naples: one shooting full blown, against a bar, in which father, mother and their 10-year-old daughter were injured. According to what was reconstructed by Carabinieri of the Castello di Cisterna company, who intervened on the spot in Piazza Cattaneo, two strangers would have fired at least 10 shots against the bar. The bullets would have hit the family, at that moment outside eating: the 43-year-old father was slightly injured in the hand, the 35-year-old mother was wounded in the abdomen and the 10-year-old daughter was hit in the head.

Although none of the three risks their lives, the man and the woman were taken to the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, the girl to the Santobono pediatric hospital in Naples.

READ ALSO: Stasi murder in Francavilla, 19-year-old killed over drug debt: 5 arrests

Here the little girl underwent surgery: there is “cautious optimism” about her condition, she learns the Adnkronos. The bullet has already been removed in the operating room and the doctors are now performing a second operation. The prognosis is currently guarded.

The motive is still to be clarified, as well as the dynamics: the most likely hypothesis is at the moment that the three were hit “accidentally” by the shots of the machine gun.

Subscribe to the newsletter

